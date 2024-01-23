Maharashtra Tragedy: Seven Feared Dead After Boat Overturns in Gadchiroli

Seven women are feared dead on Tuesday, January 22, after a boat carrying female workers who had gone to cut chillies capsized in the Vanaganga River in the Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra. The body of one woman has been found, and the search for the other woman is ongoing.

According to media reports quoting the Chamorshi police, seven women were on a boat in the Vanaganga River near the Ghanpur Ghat in Chamorshi to cut chilli when the boat capsized. The boat operator managed to swim ashore, but the women drowned.

The body of one woman has been recovered, and five others are missing from the seven women on the boat when it overturned in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli. Search and rescue operations are underway. More details are waited. Developing story...