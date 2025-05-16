Maharashtra: Trained Police Constables and Naiks Can Now Investigate Minor Cases

In Maharashtra, more than 45,000 head constables, 1,10,000 police constables, and over 25,000 police naiks who fit the required criteria can now investigate cases. This order was issued by the state home department recently. The Maharashtra government is trying to address the shortage of manpower in the state police force with this initiative. There is a huge lack of manpower, especially after the abolishment of the police naik post in 2021, the official said. This order was uploaded online on May 16. As per the order, the head constables are now eligible to investigate cases that are registered at the police stations. Police constables and naiks who hold a graduation degree and have been serving the force for more than seven years, and have completed a six-week crime detection course, will be allowed to probe cases.

Before this order was passed, only the officers of the rank of sub-inspector and above were permitted to carry out investigations. The constables and naiks were restricted to law-and-order duties or supporting the officials in the investigations.

In urban areas, the number of officials is adequate hence, he workload is managed. The police stations in rural areas face a dual challenge as they have to maintain law and order, and at the same time, they have to take care of time-intensive criminal investigations. The shortage of officials leads to a delay in the investigation.

Cases Assigned To Police Constables & Naiks:

They will be assigned minor offences. This will allow senior officials to focus more on complicated cases. The inclusion of educated and trained juniors of the force reflects the evolving profile of police recruits. Many of these Constables and Naiks are young, tech-savvy, and graduates. They have a strong analytical vision and good communication skills. With these skills, the department aims to make the police force of the state more efficient.

This reform represents a progressive change in policing policy, one that trusts its grassroots staff and invests in their training and development for a more effective justice system, while Maharashtra struggles with rising crime rates and an overburdened law enforcement apparatus.