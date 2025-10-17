Maharashtra: Truck Loses Control, Hits Three Vehicles on Pune-Bengaluru Highway in Satara’s Khandala; Three Injured

Maharashtra: In a tragic accident, truck driver lost control on Pune-Bengaluru national Highway in Khandala and hit three vehicles, a two-wheeler, an ST and a truck. In this accident, both the trucks overturned on the side of the road and a total of three people were injured. The accident took place around the night of Wednesday, October 15,2025.

Injured identified as are Prakash Anandrao Wadkar, Lucky Singh Kesar Singh Rawat, Vinod Ratan Jat. According to reports, truck driver Vinod Ratan Jat lost control of his vehicle and collided with a two-wheeler and an ST bus . The truck then struck another truck from behind on a bend, causing both trucks to overturn. Initial impact trapped Jat in his cabin, which had become lodged in a ditch. Bystanders attempted a rescue, but ultimately a crane was needed to pull apart the wreckage and free the driver. Fortunately no one was injured in this accident. But the vehicles were damaged to a large extent.

Also Read: Karnataka Accident: 3 Killed, 20 Injured as Mini-Truck Collides with Stationary Tractor-Trailer in Haveri

Prakash Anandrao Wadkar, Lakisingh Kesarsingh Rawat, and Vinod Ratan Jat were injured in the accident. Vikas Dattatray Giri filed a complaint, and a case has been registered against truck driver Vinod Jat at Khandala Police Station. Assistant Police Constable Ashok Jadhav is investigating the case.