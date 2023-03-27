Maharashtra: Two booked for cheating three persons with promise of job abroad in Nav Mumbai

Two persons were booked for allegedly cheating people looking for jobs abroad, a Navi Mumbai police official said. The accused, including a woman, took Rs 2.94 lakh from three persons after promising them jobs in a petroleum firm in Singapore, the Kamothe police station official said.

The job documents given to the victims were bogus. Later, the accused started avoiding their calls. No arrest has been made in the case. Further probe is underway, he said.

In an similar incident, Three persons have been booked for allegedly cheating a woman job aspirant of Rs 2 lakh in Palghar district, a police official said. The accused promised her jobs in Dubai and Maldives and then duped her, the Vasai police station official said.

After she gave them Rs 2 lakh, the accused started avoiding her, following which she approached police. No arrest has been made in the cheating case we have registered, he added.