By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 5, 2023 03:30 PM 2023-01-05T15:30:08+5:30 2023-01-05T15:30:30+5:30

Maharashtra: Two Ulhasnagar municipal corporation employees held for bribery

Two Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation employees were arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe, a Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau official said.

Both accused, working as mukadam (supervisor) in the civic body's ward number three, had sought Rs 5,000 from a man who was carrying out repairs to his house, the official said.

They were held on Wednesday in a trap while accepting an instalment of Rs 4,000. A Prevention of Corruption Act case has been registered against them in Vittahlwadi police station, he said.

