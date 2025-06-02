Maharashtra: Two Wheeler Hits Speeding Container on Nagpur-Ratnagiri National Highway, Biker Dies

A tragic accident took place when a two-wheeler hit an speeding container near the flyover of Bhatangali village on the Nagpur-Ratnagiri National Highway. This accident happened around 8:45 pm and claimed the two wheeler drivers life. Follwoing the accident case was registered against the container driver on Sunday based on a complaint filed at the Latur Rural Police Station in this regard.

Siddheshwar Pandit Bhosale (30), a resident of Bardi, Pandharpur taluka, Solapur district, and currently living with his family in Dongargaon, Palam taluka, Parbhani district, died in a road accident near Bhatangali. Bhosale was riding a two-wheeler at night when a speeding container (NL 01 AD 3888) struck him from behind in front of the flyover. Following the incident, initially registered as an accidental death at the Latur Rural Police Station, a case has been filed against container driver Raju Maroti Thorbole, a resident of Shirnarangi, Mangalwedha taluka, Solapur district, based on a complaint by the deceased's wife, Bhagyashree Siddheshwar Bhosale (28). Poheco. Sudarshan Patil is investigating the case.

Also Read: Colorado Attack: 6 Injured After Suspect Throws Molotov Cocktails at Pro-Israel Group at Pearl Street Mall in Boulder

In an separate accident speeding bike heading from the farm to Khopegaon hit a tree on a winding road near Latur around 3 pm on Sunday. One youth was killed and the other was seriously injured.

Limbaraj (30) and Mahadev from Khopegaon had gone to the farm on a bike. Meanwhile, while returning home from the farm, their bike hit a tree on a winding road. One youth was killed and the other was seriously injured in this accident. The injured youth was initially admitted to the Government General Hospital in Latur. After treatment there, he was admitted to a private hospital for further treatment, Latur Rural Police Station police said late last night.