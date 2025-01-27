Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray to Hold Assembly-Wise Review Meeting in Thane Ahead of Local Body Elections

After a significant setback in the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena UBT is gearing up for local body elections. To ensure effective coordination and election success, Thackeray will hold an assembly-wise review meeting in Thane district today. The meeting will take place at the Matoshree residence, where attendees have been instructed to participate. It will focus on preparations for the municipal elections.

Recently, a review meeting was conducted regarding the Mumbai Municipal Corporation, where office bearers emphasized the need for the Thackeray group to contest independently. Consequently, a meeting in Thane has been called, shifting the focus of local office bearers to their electoral roles.

Following the disappointing assembly election results, Thackeray is working to boost the morale of Shiv Sena members. In light of the upcoming municipal elections, he has initiated a series of meetings.

Thackeray has tasked Shiv Sena leaders with preparing for the municipal elections, and the party is actively gearing up for the upcoming Mumbai Municipal Election.