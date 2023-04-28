Maharashtra: UK minister Lord Dominic Johnson inaugurates new British Trade Office in Pune

United Kingdom Minister of Investment Lord Dominic Johnson inaugurated the new British Trade Office in Pune and said the move signals his country's commitment to Maharashtra and India.

A release said Lord Johnson met business leaders in Maharashtra's second largest city, including potential and existing UK investors, among them Serum Institute of India, Bharat Forge and Zensar.

Speaking at the inauguration event, Lord Johnson said, It is fantastic to be in India again and visiting the vibrant city of Pune for opening the British Trade Office, which will act as our signal of our commitment to Maharashtra and India.

From life sciences to AI, now is the time to invest in the UK as we are determined to be the undisputed number one investment destination in Europe. Thank you once again to everyone from the city who manage this office and hoping for many years of successful partnership between us, Lord Johnson added.

The release said the BTO has been in Pune for several years to liaise with the city's multiple business and innovation hubs and has delivered a high return on trade and investment wins in the manufacturing, future mobility and technology spaces and remains the point agency for all UK-India business interests.