Maharashtra universities to hold summer exams in offline mode only

In a recent meeting, the Maharashtra government has decided to take the summer exams for all universities in offline mode. The meeting was taken by higher education minister Uday Samant, talking to a news portal he said "We had already declared 30 extra minutes to examinees, as they have become habitual to the online model, and were short of practice in writing papers in pen and paper format. We also agreed to the VCs' demand of providing two-day gap for every paper, and also for the distribution of question banks to students prior to the exams. The questions would be provided by the respective universities."

"It was decided to commence the exams from June 1, by which time the extreme conditions reduce. The papers would continue till June-end or July first week." Samant said.

He also said that there would be no multiple-choice questions, and students would have to write theoretical answers, "We did not want to put the students' future at stake by continuing in online mode, even as all Covid-19 restrictions have been removed. The students should be employable and their caliber is tested through the pen and paper exams," he said.

