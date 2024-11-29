Maharashtra Voting Percentages: Congress Chief Nana Patole Questions Election Commission Over Discrepancies (Watch Video)

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole raised concerns over discrepancies in the reported voting percentages during the recent elections. He pointed out that at 5 pm on November 20, the Election Commission reported a 58% voter turnout, which then jumped to 65.2% by 11:59 pm. Patole questioned where these votes came from, citing the absence of long queues at polling stations. He further highlighted that by 3 pm the following day, the turnout had been revised to 66.5%, indicating an increase of 1.3% overnight. Patole demanded the Election Commission provide videos to clarify where the additional votes were cast.

Election Commission, at 5 pm (20th November) when they showed the voting percentage, it was 58%, at 11:59 pm, the number was 65.2%, so the question is there would have long queue where were those long queues, we have sought such videos from Election Commission. Next day 3 pm, they tweeted that 66.5% voting took place, which means by next day they increased the voting percentage by 1.3%. We want to ask Election Commission, where did this voting happen?," said Nana Patole.

The final voter turnout in the Maharashtra Assembly elections was recorded at 66.05%, based on Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) votes, marking an increase from 61.1% in 2019, according to Election Commission officials. Karvir registered the highest turnout at 84.96%, while Colaba saw the lowest at 44.44%. A total of 6,40,88,195 voters participated in the direct voting process, with postal votes to be added in the final count. Of the total voters, 3,34,37,057 were male, and 3,06,49,318 were female, with an additional 1,820 votes recorded.