Maharashtra Election 2024: Final Voter Turnout at 66.05%; Colaba Records Lowest at 44.44%

The overall voter turnout in Maharashtra stood at 66.05%. The highest turnout was in Karvir with 84.96%, while the lowest was in Colaba at 44.44%. A total of 6,40,88,195 voters participated in direct voting, with postal votes to be included in the final count. Male voter turnout reached 3,34,37,057, while 3,06,49,318 women cast their votes. Additionally, 1,820 other votes were recorded.

According to poll officials, a total of 2.91 lakh voters were added to the Mumbai voter list since the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, including 53,372 in the island city and 2,37,715 in the suburban district. In addition, 43,020 voters were removed, with 26,429 from the city and 16,591 from the suburbs. Mumbai is divided into 36 assembly constituencies—10 in the island city and 26 in the suburban district. A total of 410 candidates are contesting, including 105 in the island city and 315 in the suburban district. To ensure smooth voting, 10,117 polling booths have been set up across the city, with 2,538 in the island city and 7,579 in the suburbs.

