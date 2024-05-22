Maharashtra Water Crisis: 10,000 Villages Relying on Tankers Amid Severe Water Shortages

Mumbai: The state has been reeling under water scarcity and record levels of heat conditions. Rural areas are especially hit by the water problem, with around 10,000 villages in 23 districts needing tankers to quench their thirst. Around 3,500 tankers have been currently used to provide water to the affected areas. The election season has diverted the administration's decision in polls which has since exacerbated the water problem. Additionally, fodder has also been scarce and farmers are demanding government action post-elections.

The overall storage in dams in the state is around 24.25 percent. While reservoirs in Western Maharashtra are left with 18.54 percent storage, Marathwada damns only have 9.87 of water left. According to a new report by the Department of Water Supply, around 2,800 villages and 7,000 small rural settlements in 23 districts have been receiving water from 95 governmental and 3,400 private tankers. The situation is severe in the Marathwada area, especially in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. In Marathwada, 1,750 tankers are supporting water to 1,200 villages and 500 wadas In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar alone, 656 villages and small settlements are reeling under water scarcity. What is noteworthy is that no villages in districts such as Kolhapur, Hingoli, Sindhudurg, Nandurbar, Akola, and Washim have reported scarcity. Lack of water has also led to the scarcity of fodder for cattle.

Milk Production Affected too

Due to the enforcement of the model code of conduct during the elections, the subsidies given to milk have been halted. Despite repeated requests by farmers' organizations to address the scarcity, Tehsildars and other officials are forwarding election and MCC excuses to delay the process, according to a local leader.