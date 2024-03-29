Maharashtra Water Crisis: Satara Residents Block Road Over Water Scarcity, Disrupting Traffic

Residents of Budhwar Peth in Satara have taken to the streets to voice their grievances regarding the persistent water scarcity plaguing their locality for the past four days. On Friday morning at 10 am, a sizable group, predominantly comprising women, staged a protest at Budhwar Naka chowk. Armed with Handa and Kalsis, they blocked the road, causing significant disruptions to traffic flow for nearly an hour.

For several days now, Satara city has been grappling with a severe water shortage, compelling residents to rely on private tankers, including those provided by the municipal corporations, to meet their water needs. Additionally, the municipal authorities have implemented water rationing measures during the summer months, exacerbating the situation. Residents are also contending with issues such as water leakage, insufficient supply, and irregular water distribution through the city's water lines.

Residents of the Budhwar Naka area experienced irregular water supply for four consecutive days, prompting them to stage a road blockade at Budhwar Naka chowk on Friday morning. Despite prior notifications to the civic water supply department yielding no action, residents expressed their frustration by blocking the road with Handa and Kalsis for nearly an hour, causing significant traffic disruptions. Although efforts were made by Shahupuri police to persuade the protestors, they remained adamant, demanding concrete measures to address the water supply issue before considering suspension of their agitation.

Water supply department officials promptly arrived at the scene, addressing residents' concerns and promising increased water supply once the reservoir was filled. Assured of action, the protest was subsequently called off.

