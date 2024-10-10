Maharashtra Water Level Rises: Marathwada Reservoir Storage Sees 41% Increase This Year

Water storage in the eleven major irrigation projects across the Marathwada region of central Maharashtra has reached 95.30% of total capacity, according to a report released by the revenue department on Thursday.

The current water storage is 41.13% higher compared to the same day (October 10) in 2023, the report stated. On the same day last year, the storage level stood at 54.17%.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather advisory about the formation of a low-pressure belt in the Arabian Sea. This system is expected to intensify and move northwest over the next 2 to 3 days, potentially bringing significant weather changes to several districts in Maharashtra.

