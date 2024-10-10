Maharashtra Weather Update: Heavy Rain and Stormy Winds Expected in Coming Days

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has released a weather advisory regarding a low-pressure belt forming in the Arabian Sea. This belt is expected to strengthen and move northwest over the next 2 to 3 days, bringing considerable weather changes to various districts in Maharashtra.

Forecasts indicate that the low-pressure system could cause severe weather, including heavy rains that may disrupt daily activities, agriculture, and transportation, particularly along Maharashtra's western coast and parts of central Maharashtra where the effects will be most severe.

In response to these potential disturbances, the IMD advises the public to stay updated on weather developments.