Mumbai Traffic Update: Police Announce Vehicular Restrictions Ahead of Ratan Tata's Funeral in Worli; Check Diversions

In light of the significant turnout expected for the funeral of Ratan Tata, the former chairman of Tata Sons, traffic diversions have been implemented along key routes in the city to manage congestion. Ratan Tata passed away on October 9, at the age of 86, and his funeral will take place today (October 10), at the Jijamata Nagar cemetery in Mumbai's Worli.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Saadhan Pawar has issued orders to temporarily close Dr E. Moses Marg from Worli Naka to Rakangi Junction to all vehicles except those involved in the funeral procession.

Traffic Restrictions on Annie Besant Road in Worli

For vehicles heading towards the Worli Naka area, alternative routes have been announced. Vehicles can take routes from Rakangi Junction to Mahalakshmi Railway Station via Keshavrao Khade and Haji Ali Junction or navigate through Senapati Bapat Marg and N.M. Joshi Marg.

Those travelling to Mahalakshmi Railway Station are advised to use Dr Annie Besant Marg and follow designated detours through Ghaffar Khan Junction and Rajni Patel (Lotus Junction).

The city is bracing for VVIPs as Ratan Tata’s mortal remains will be available for public viewing at the National Centre for Performing Arts (NCPA) from 10 AM to 4 PM today. Following this, his remains will proceed to the Prayer Hall at the Worli Crematorium for final rites conducted with full state honours.

The Maharashtra government has declared a day of mourning, with flags flown at half-mast across government buildings as a mark of respect.