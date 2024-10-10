Mumbai Traffic Update: Marine Drive Road Beyond Oberoi Hotel Closed for Vehicular Traffic as Ratan Tata's Mortal Remains to Be Kept at NCPA

Marine Drive road beyond the Oberoi Hotel has been closed to vehicular traffic. On Thursday, October 10, the mortal remains of Ratan Tata, the revered industrialist and former chairman of Tata Sons, will be displayed at the National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA) for public tribute.

Ratan Tata's body will be transported from his bungalow in Colaba to the NCPA at 9:45 AM, covering approximately 2 kilometers. To facilitate this procession, Mumbai Police have established a green corridor, ensuring smooth transit for the late industrialist's remains.

Visuals From Marine Drive

#WATCH | Mumbai | Marine Drive road is closed beyond the Oberoi hotel as the Police have cordoned off the road leading to NCPA



The mortal remains of Ratan Tata will be kept at NCPA grounds for the public to pay their last respects before state funeral pic.twitter.com/OYU8vJwux8 — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2024

From 10 AM to 4 PM today, members of the public are invited to visit the NCPA grounds to pay their respects. Attendees are advised to enter through Gate 3 and exit via Gate 2, with no parking available on-site. The police have assured that they will be fully deployed to maintain order during this time.

After the public viewing, Ratan Tata's mortal remains will be taken from NCPA to Worli for cremation in accordance with Parsi rituals. The final rites will take place at the Prayer Hall at Worli Crematorium later in the day. Ratan Tata, who passed away at the age of 86 after a prolonged illness, is remembered not only for his contributions to Indian industry but also for his philanthropic efforts and commitment to social responsibility.