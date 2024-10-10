Ratan Tata Love Story: Know Why the Industrialist and Former Tata Sons Chairman Never Married

Ratan Tata has left this world, but he will forever rule the hearts of the people. He was not just a great businessman; he also fulfilled his responsibilities towards the nation exceptionally well. Today, everyone is curious about his personal life, especially about his family.

In fact, Ratan Tata never married. Throughout his life, he remained dedicated to the progress of the country and the well-being of others. He was an exemplary figure, not only for the people of India but for the entire world. With his wisdom, he elevated the Tata Group to remarkable heights, and even today, the Tata Group is the largest conglomerate in India.

The Tata Group is so vast that it produces everything from salt to ships. Ratan Tata achieved many milestones in his lifetime. He was honoured with prestigious awards like the Padma Bhushan and the Padma Vibhushan. But do you know the story of his love life? He himself shared it.

Ratan Tata Love Story

Ratan Tata had everything, but there was one regret he carried, which he mentioned during the launch of his manager Shantanu’s startup, Goodfellows. He said, "You don't know what it's like to be alone. You won’t realise it until you're forced to spend time by yourself." The 85-year-old bachelor remarked that no one feels like growing old until they actually do.

Although Ratan Tata never married, he had a love story, one that remained incomplete. He fell in love while working in Los Angeles, and was even on the verge of marrying the woman. However, a sudden turn of events forced him to return to India due to his grandmother’s ill health. Ratan Tata believed that the woman he loved would accompany him to India, but, as he explained, "Due to the Indo-China war of 1962, her parents were not in favour of her moving to India, and that’s how the relationship ended."

As for his personality, Ratan Tata was not only a successful businessman but also a humble, noble, and generous human being. He was a role model and a source of inspiration to many. He considered even the smallest employee in his group as part of his family, and there are countless examples of how he took care of them. He had a deep love for animals, especially stray dogs, and contributed to many NGOs and animal shelters. Additionally, he was always ready to help in times of crisis, whether it was the Mumbai 26/11 attacks or the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ratan Tata began his journey at Tata Steel in Jamshedpur during the 1970s, before eventually taking over the reins of the business house, which was established in 1868. Once he grasped the intricacies of the business, he made a significant impact on the group. Through his hard work and skill, he took the domestic business to new heights. Ratan Tata officially took over the leadership of the entire Tata Group in 1991.