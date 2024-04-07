Maharashtra Weather Alert: IMD Forecasts Heatwave, Hailstorms, and Thunderstorms

As per the IMD prediction, Maharashtra is set to experience multiple weather in the coming days. With heat waves, the forecast agency has also predicted rainfall with hailstorms starting from Sunday (7th) to the 11th of April. The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for the Vidarbha region due to the weather forecast. The highest maximum temperature of 42.4 degrees Celsius has been recorded in Solapur, with most cities in Vidarbha also experiencing temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius.

The hot and humid air from the north is driving temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius in the state. Isolated places can expect hail and light rain, along with strong winds, from April 7 to 11. weather department has advised citizens to stay indoors and take necessary precautions due to the heatwave.



A wind trough over East Vidarbha extends through Vidarbha, Marathwada, Interior Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu. Konkan Goa is anticipated to remain dry for the next week, while Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada may experience light rain. Vidarbha could see rain with hail until April 12, with an orange alert in place for April 8th and 9th. Moreover, Solapur and Nanded will have warm nights, while Chandrapur, Yavatmal, and Amravati in Vidarbha might face heatwaves in the next 48 hours.

Maximum and minimum temperature in the state

Pune: 39.6 - 19.5

Solapur - 42.4 - 26.4

Mumbai - 33.3 - 25.7

Parbhani - 41.0 - 26.2

Nanded - 40.2 - 25.6

Akola - 41.5 - 25.3

Amravati - 41.0 - 23.9

Chandrapur - 42.4 - 23.4

Gondia - 40.0 - 23.4

Nagpur - 40.6 - 24.2

Wardha - 41.5 - 27.2

Yavatmal - 42.0 - 26.0