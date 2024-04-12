Maharashtra Weather Alert: Thunderstorms with Lightning and Moderate Rain Expected in THESE Districts - Details Inside

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather alert for several districts in Maharashtra, warning of thunderstorms, lightning, and hail over the next few hours.

Maharashtra | Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Solapur, Dharashiv, Latur, Beed, Parbhani, Hingoli, Nanded, Jalgaon during next 3-4 hours.… — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2024

According to the IMD, isolated places in the districts of Solapur, Dharashiv, Latur, Beed, Parbhani, Hingoli, Nanded, and Jalgaon are very likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and moderate spells of rain. The weather department has also forecast gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph during this period. Additionally, there is a possibility of hail occurring at isolated places.

Residents in these districts are advised to stay safe and take necessary precautions.