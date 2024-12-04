Maharashtra Weather Forecast: Cloudy Skies and Cooler Temperatures Expected Starting December 8

Cyclone 'Fengal' weakened as it moved inland after entering Tamil Nadu. Its remnants passed through Karnataka and into the Arabian Sea but did not strengthen further and continued to weaken on its way to Somalia. Senior retired meteorologist Manikrao Khule noted that the cyclone did not significantly impact the atmosphere in Maharashtra, contrary to initial expectations.

For the next three days, starting Sunday, December 7, Maharashtra is expected to have mostly cloudy weather, with light rain anticipated in ten districts: Sindhudurg, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Solapur, Parbhani, Nanded, Yavatmal, Chandrapur, and Gadchiroli, as well as nearby areas.

Currently, the maximum temperature in Maharashtra, except for Mumbai and Konkan, is around 30°C at 3 pm, with a minimum temperature of about 20°C at 5 am, which is 5 degrees above average. In Mumbai and Konkan, maximum temperatures range from 31°C to 34°C at 3 pm, and minimum temperatures range from 24°C to 26°C at 5 am. Consequently, the isolated cold weather in Maharashtra has decreased.

Also Read: 8th Pay Commission Update: Finance Ministry Confirms No Plans for Immediate Implementation

Starting Monday, December 8, the cloudy weather in Maharashtra is expected to clear, and colder temperatures will gradually return. From Monday, December 8, to Friday, December 13, the minimum temperature at 5 am in most districts of Maharashtra (excluding Mumbai and Konkan) may drop to between 10°C and 12°C. In Mumbai and Konkan, the minimum temperature is expected to decrease to between 18°C and 20°C. By Saturday, December 14, a new cold weather pattern is anticipated, with updates to follow as weather conditions change.