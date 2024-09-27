Maharashtra Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for Thane, Pune and Other Districts; Green for Mumbai

The India Meteorological Department issued a green alert for Mumbai, predicting moderate rain in the city and its suburbs. Other districts in Maharashtra, including Thane, Palghar, and Pune, received yellow and orange alerts for Friday, September 27.

Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Jalgaon, Pune, Satara, Aurangabad, Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, Wardha, Washim and Yavatmal under the yellow alert as weather department expecting heavy rainfall and thunderstorm accompanied with lightning with gusty winds at isolated places very likely on Friday.

Dhule, Nandurbar, Nashik: God has issued an orange alert, as heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds at isolated places are very likely in these districts today.

According to the IMD, Pune set a new all-time high September record since 1896 as city received 133 mm rainfall since past 24 hours from 8.30 am on September 25 till 8.30 am on September 26. The city recorded just 21.3 mm of rainfall till September 15, which was in the deficit category against the monthly normal rainfall of 146.3 mm.

Maharashtra's capital, Mumbai, recorded the highest single-day rainfall in September since 2020 and the fourth highest in the past 10 years. Data furnished by the weather bureau showed that in the past 24 hours ending 8.30 am on September 26, IMD’s Santacruz station recorded 170.3 mm rain, which was 47% of Mumbai’s average monthly quota of September rainfall, which stands at 359 mm.

Today, city is expected to have a generally cloudy sky with a possibility of moderate rain or thundershowers in certain areas.

Tidal Information:

High Tide: 08:50 hours - 3.54 meters, 21:08 hours - 2.96 meters.

Low Tide: 15:21 hours - 2.05 meters, 02:55 hours (September 28, 2024) - 1.58 meters.