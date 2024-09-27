Mumbai Local Train Update: Train Services on Western, Harbour and Central Lines Delayed by 10 to 15 Minutes

The local train services on the Harbour and Central lines are delayed about 10 to 15 minutes, while trains on the Western Line are running 5 to 10 minutes behind schedule during the pick hours of Friday morning, September 27.

However, Central Railway has not issued any statement regarding the train schedule. Delaying of trains frustrates commuters and office goers. Some took to social media to show their frustration and complaints about the trains not being on time.

One of the Western line travellers took to X about the train being delayed from Bhayandar local Station. He wrote, "8.01 am F CCG bound train starts from Bhayander Platform no 2 yet has not departed. Absolutely no announcement on Bhayander Stn. I don't know what's happening. Is the station master on duty?"

Reacting on the social media post, The official X (formerly Twitter) account of Divisional Railway Manager of Mumbai Division of Western Railway replied on the complaint and apologize for the delayed services.

Dear Passenger,

We apologize for the 10-minute delay in your train's departure from Bhayander station. The delay was caused by the late arrival of the pairing train, which was further impacted by speed restrictions imposed between Goregaon and Borivali due to ongoing construction… — DRM - Mumbai Central, WR (@drmbct) September 27, 2024

"Dear Passenger, We apologize for the 10-minute delay in your train's departure from Bhayander station. The delay was caused by the late arrival of the pairing train, which was further impacted by speed restrictions imposed between Goregaon and Borivali due to ongoing construction work. We understand the inconvenience this may have caused and appreciate your patience," Central Railway in post on X.

@AshwiniVaishnaw@RailMinIndia see this video these are the condition of the mumbai local badlapur train, people can't board the train....itni bhid hain ki people can't breathe also. pic.twitter.com/NvuXlqff7z — Dharammpal A Rajvanshi (@dharampalraj19) September 27, 2024

Another commuter from Badlapur posted a video of a local train at the platform, tagging Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and the Ministry of Railways. In a post, he said, "@AshwiniVaishnaw @RailMinIndia, see this video. These are the conditions of the Mumbai local Badlapur train. People can't board the train. Itni bhid hain ki people can't breathe also."