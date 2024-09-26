Mumbai Rains: Crying Newborn Found Abandoned on Road in Mankhurd, Rescued by Locals

Mumbai witnessed heavy rainfall on Tuesday, and amidst the downpour, a newborn baby was found abandoned on the road, crying loudly as rainwater soaked the infant. Neighbors, hearing the baby’s cries through the noise of the rain, rushed to the scene. One of them immediately picked up the child and brought it indoors. They informed the police, who arrived at the scene and took the baby to the hospital for medical care. A case has been registered against an unknown person in this matter.

According to officers from Mankhurd Police Station, the incident took place in the Janta Nagar area. Mohammed Qasim Abdul Muttalif (20) heard the baby’s cries while he was draining water collected during the rain around 10:30 PM on the night of September 24. Startled, he informed his father, and they quickly contacted the police control room. Before the police arrived, some women present at the scene picked up the baby and cleaned off the mud on the infant’s body. The baby was then rushed to Shatabdi Hospital, where treatment is ongoing.

Based on the complaint received, the police have registered a case under Section 93 of the Juvenile Justice Act and are currently searching for the unidentified accused responsible for abandoning the baby.

