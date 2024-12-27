Maharashtra Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Rain and Thundershowers for Next 2-3 Days

A low-pressure area has developed over the Bay of Bengal, expected to bring rain to Maharashtra in the coming days, according to the Meteorological Department. Winds blowing from the north have also created favorable conditions for rainfall.

Several parts of the state have experienced cloudy weather over the past two days. Maharashtra is now grappling with a double challenge, as rain and hailstorms have compounded the concerns of farmers, increasing their anxiety over crop damage. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain and thundershowers across Maharashtra over the next 2-3 days as the state faces a spell of unseasonal rains in late December.

In Marathwada, weather changes are being observed. While the sky will remain clear with warm and sunny conditions and moderate temperatures today (December 27), rain is expected in some districts, adding to the region's unpredictable weather pattern.

Despite the ongoing winter season, rains are expected to return to Maharashtra from December 30, with weather changes observed throughout the month. Citizens are advised to prioritise their health during this period of fluctuating conditions.

The Meteorological Department has issued a rain alert for December 27, covering several districts, including Nashik, Pune, Ahmednagar, Jalgaon, Dhule, Nandurbar, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani, Beed, Akola, Amravati, Buldhana, Washim, Yavatmal, Wardha, and Nagpur.