Maharashtra Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Rain, Thunderstorms and Cold Wave Conditions from December 27-30

The weather across Maharashtra is set to witness a shift as rain and thunderstorms are expected on December 27 and 28, affecting regions of Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Vidarbha. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts rainfall with thundershowers to begin from noon on December 27 in districts such as Nandurbar, Dhule, Jalgaon, Ahilyanagar, Pune, south Marathwada, and the eastern parts of Nashik.

By the night of December 28, western Vidarbha and neighboring Marathwada, including districts like Buldhana, Akola, Washim, Amravati, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani, Hingoli, and Beed, are expected to experience thunderstorms.

Hail, Rain, and Thunderstorms Forecast for Maharashtra

Some areas in Maharashtra are likely to experience hail along with rain and thunderstorms on December 27 and 28. Isolated rainfall is expected in other districts of Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada.

By the early hours of December 28, thunderstorms will move eastwards, impacting Vidarbha districts such as Yavatmal, Wardha, Nagpur, Bhandara, Gondia, and Chandrapur. Hail is also anticipated in these regions, while isolated rainfall will occur in western Vidarbha and adjoining Marathwada. Cloudy weather is predicted to prevail over Vidarbha and Marathwada, with a noticeable drop in maximum temperatures. However, conditions in Madhya Maharashtra are expected to stabilize gradually.

Cold Wave to Intensify in Maharashtra from December 30

Dry weather is expected to prevail across most parts of Maharashtra on December 29, except for isolated areas in Vidarbha and Marathwada that may witness some activity. Cold wave conditions are set to intensify across the state starting December 30, marking a significant dip in temperatures.