Maharashtra Weather forecast: IMD predicts rainfall in state on Dec 27

Currently, some cities in Maharashtra are experiencing severe temperature drop. Similarly, it may rain in Maharashtra, weather department has predicted. The districts of Aurangabad, Jalna, Jalgaon, Gondhiya, Bhandara, Wardha, Nagpur, Amravati and Akola will receive light to moderate rains with thunderstorms on December 28, while Vidarbha will receive sparse rainfall on December 27, the meteorological department said. The latest weather updates have been released by IMD.

According to the meteorological department, snowfall in the north has caused mercury to reach minus degrees in places like Leh and Ladakh. Besides, Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab and Odisha are also experiencing cold spell. Meanwhile, according to the meteorological department, Delhi is likely to be relieved from the growing cold in the next few days. The IMD has said that there will be no cold wave in most parts of India till January 5, 2022. But today, that is, on November 24, cold wave is likely to hit different parts of the country. The IMD has estimated that between December 27 and 30, light to moderate rains may fall in many parts of Bihar due to active western monsoon.