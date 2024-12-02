Maharashtra Weather Forecast: IMD Warns of Unseasonal Rainfall and Temperature Rise Due to Cyclone Fengal from Dec 2-5

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for unseasonal rainfall at isolated locations across the state from December 2 to December 5, due to the effects of a Cyclone Fengal that recently hit southern India. The cyclone has brought cloudy weather to the southern part of the state, leading to a temporary respite from the cold. In Mumbai, the minimum temperature dropped to 17 degrees Celsius on Sunday.

Cold winds blowing from the northeast towards the state have caused a drop in the minimum temperature across cities. North Madhya Maharashtra has been issued a cold wave warning. While the minimum temperature had been fluctuating earlier, rain is now expected due to the cyclone that recently struck the south. As a result, the weather will remain cloudy in South Central Maharashtra. This shift in climate is expected to raise the minimum temperature, which had previously dropped below 10 degrees, to around 15 degrees. The minimum temperature also saw an increase on Sunday.

Also Read| Nilgiris School Holiday: Colleges Shut Today in Tamil Nadu Due to Heavy Rain Alert.

Meteorologist Manikrao Khule has forecasted the possibility of rain in districts including Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Sangli, Solapur, Dharashiv, Latur, Nanded, Parbhani, Yavatmal, Chandrapur, and Gadchiroli. The cyclone has obstructed the cold and dry north winds that typically bring chilly air from northern India to Maharashtra, likely resulting in a slight increase in humidity. Over the course of the week, both morning minimum and afternoon maximum temperatures are expected to rise slightly, leading to a decrease in the cold across Maharashtra. Currently, the afternoon maximum temperature in the state is 28°C, while the morning minimum temperature ranges between 12°C and 14°C.



