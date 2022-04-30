Maharashtra Weather Forecast: State to witness severe heat wave in next two days? Orange alert issued

In Maharashtra, the heat wave on Saturday broke all records in April this year. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), an orange alert has been issued for Vidarbha and Marathwada on Saturday and Sunday. According to the meteorological department, partly cloudy skies and light rain is expected in many places including Mumbai from May 2.

Earlier, Chandrapur in Maharashtra had the highest temperature on Friday, according to the meteorological department. The maximum temperature was recorded at 46.4 degrees Celsius. On the other hand, according to the Maharashtra Air Quality Index, most cities are reporting satisfactory to moderate heat. Let's find out what the weather will be like in major districts of Maharashtra on Saturday.

Mumbai

The maximum temperature is expected to be 34 degrees Celsius and the minimum 27 degrees Celsius in Mumbai on Saturday. There will be light clouds in the sky. The air quality index was recorded at 110 in the 'medium' category.

Pune

The maximum temperature in Pune is expected to be 40 degrees Celsius and the minimum 25 degrees Celsius. Here too the afternoon sky will be partly cloudy. The air quality index was recorded at 120 in the 'medium' category.

Nagpur

The maximum temperature in Nagpur is expected to be 45 degrees Celsius and the minimum 29 degrees Celsius. Chance of a heat wave. At the same time, the air quality index is 93, which falls in the 'satisfactory' category.

Nashik

The maximum temperature in Nashik is expected to be 40 degrees Celsius and the minimum 24 degrees Celsius. The weather will be clear. The air quality index is 68 in the 'satisfactory' range.

Aurangabad

Aurangabad is expected to have a maximum of 41 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 25 degrees Celsius. The weather will be clear here too. The air quality index is 106 in the 'medium' range.