Maharashtra Weather Update: Cold Intensifies with Dip in Minimum Temperatures; Humidity Increases in Mumbai

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) is closely monitoring a cyclonic circulation forming over south Kerala and the Arabian Sea, assessing its potential to develop into a cyclone. The cold is intensifying again with a dip in minimum temperatures in Maharashtra , although the cold wave has subsided in districts along the Konkan coast. Heat levels have risen across the region.

For the past few days, mornings have been blanketed with fog, followed by sunny and warm afternoons. Mumbai and its suburbs are experiencing humid weather, causing discomfort, while Thane and Navi Mumbai are witnessing cooler mornings and higher daytime temperatures.

The weather in western Maharashtra is undergoing changes, with cloudy conditions expected in some areas. The intensity of cold in the atmosphere has slightly decreased, though cold wave conditions persist in parts of north Maharashtra and Vidarbha. Afternoons remain sunny, and the IMD has forecast a gradual rise in minimum temperatures across the state in the coming weeks.

Marathwada Climate Outlook

In Marathwada, temperatures are predicted to rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius over the next five days, accompanied by dry winds. Both minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to fluctuate during this period.

In the last two to three days, weather changes have been observed near the Bay of Bengal and adjoining Rajasthan. These shifts are impacting the region's climate, bringing chilly mornings and intense heat during the day, reflecting the dynamic weather patterns in the area.

