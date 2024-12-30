Maharashtra Weather Update: Cold Wave and Rain Expected in the New Year, Yellow Alert Issued

Citizens in Maharashtra are set to experience a mix of cold weather and rainfall as the New Year begins. A cold wave from the north has intensified the chill across the state, while the formation of a low-pressure area has increased the likelihood of rain. Cloudy conditions prevail in parts of North Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra, with the weather expected to remain dry in Konkan and Goa for the next five to six days.

The Pune Meteorological Observatory has reported that a low-pressure trough extends from the southeast Arabian Sea to North Konkan, causing cloudy weather in certain areas of North Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra. Rainfall is expected in isolated areas of Madhya Maharashtra today (December 30) and tomorrow (December 31), as well as in parts of Marathwada today. Similarly, some areas in Vidarbha may also experience rainfall. For the rest of the state, dry weather conditions are expected to persist.

In the next 24 hours, there is likely to be little change in the state's minimum temperatures. However, a drop of 3 to 5 degrees Celsius is expected over the following three to four days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for various districts. Light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and wind speeds of 30–40 km per hour is expected in Dhule and Jalgaon districts of Madhya Maharashtra. Thunderstorms are also likely in isolated areas of Akola, Amravati, and Nagpur districts in Vidarbha, while Gondia district may experience hailstorms along with thunderstorms.

In Pune and its surrounding areas, the sky is likely to remain partly to generally cloudy during the afternoon and evening, with light to very light rainfall expected. Foggy conditions may occur in the morning. The next two days are likely to bring mainly clear skies in the morning, with some cloudiness during the afternoon and evening.