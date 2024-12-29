Navi Mumbai Airport: First Commercial Aircraft Lands at International Airport in Ulwe (Watch Video)

The Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) witnessed the first commercial aircraft on Sunday, December 29 and achieved a milestone with the successful landing of the first flight. An IndiGo Airlines A320 aircraft landed successfully on the Runway at NMIA and received a traditional water salute from two Crash Fire Tenders (CFT).

Senior representatives from DGCA, AAI, Customs, Immigration, CISF, CIDCO, IMD, BCAS, and AAHL were present at the occasion. The commercial aircraft's landing confirms the effective operation of the Instrument Approach Procedures at NMIA.

First Commercial Aircraft Lands at International Airport in Ulwe

The landing confirms the effective operation of the Instrument Approach Procedures at NMIA. This also assesses technical evolution and landing-takeoff operations, facilitating DGCA's data validation and NMIA's acquisition of the essential aerodrome licence.

CIDCO MD Vijay Singhal said that the runway is completed and 80% of the terminal building is also constructed. "Two months ago we landed the defence plane C-133 here. It is clear that our runway is complete and about 80% of the terminal building is also constructed," Singhal said.

"MTHL, which connects to Ulwe junction from where the Ulwe coastal road will be constructed by 26th January will also give good connectivity to the people of South Mumbai," Singhal added.

"Apart from this, a proposal for a metro line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport has been submitted to the government... It will improve connectivity for people in South and Western Mumbai, NMR region, Pune and other nearby areas," he said further.

"We have 4 terminals and two runways so the airport's has a capacity of 90 million passengers per year... Initially, we will start one terminal with a capacity of 20 million passengers per annum and 0.8 million metric tonnes... We hope to start 180 flights in the beginning, which includes 90 arrivals and 90 departures." Singhal added.