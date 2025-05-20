Maharashtra Weather Update: Cyclonic Low Pressure Over Arabian Sea to Bring Heavy Rainfall From May 19–25

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a significant weather alert for Maharashtra on Tuesday, indicating that a low-pressure area is likely to develop over the east central Arabian Sea and off the Karnataka coast on Thursday, May 22. This system is expected to intensify, which will turn into cyclonic storm 'Shakti' and move northwards, bringing a spell of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall to parts of Maharashtra between May 19 and May 25.

IMD said fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is expected in several districts of Konkan and Madhya Maharashtra, with heavy to very heavy showers at isolated locations. The IMD has warned of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in the south Konkan on May 21. Light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 50-60 kmph, is likely during May 19-21 in Marathwada.

Residents in the Konkan region and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra are advised to remain alert for possible flooding, waterlogging, and disruptions to transport and daily life, especially in low-lying areas. Currently, an upper air cyclonic circulation persists over Madhya Maharashtra at 0.9 km above mean sea level, with a trough extending from this system down to Rayalaseema across North Interior Karnataka.

