Maharashtra Weather Update: IMD Issues Red Alert for State Today, Yellow Alert for Mumbai and Thane

In a view of the incessant rainfall in Mumbai and Thane, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert on Tuesday, July 23. IMD predicated moderate to heavy rain, with the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall in isolated areas with gusty winds reaching speeds of 45-55 kmph are also expected.

There are severe waterlogging reported in the Maharashtra's capital. The weather department also issued a red alert for Maharashtra as Thane, Palghar and Raigad are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall today.

A high tide of 4.69 meters is predicted at 1:29 PM today (July 23). Residents in coastal areas are advised to exercise caution.

High Tide :

1:29 PM – 4.69 meters (TOday)

0130hrs – 4.07 meters (On July 24)

Low Tide :

7:38 PM– 1.31 meters (Today)

0717 hrs – 0.44 meters (On July 24)

Since Saturday night, continuous downpours has caused widespread waterlogging and traffic jams. Social media is abuzz with videos of flooded roads, showcasing the extent of the downpour’s impact.

With the heavy rainfall warning in place, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed teams across Maharashtra. In addition to their regular presence in Mumbai and Nagpur, NDRF teams are stationed in Vasai (Palghar), Thane, Ghatkopar, Powai (Kurla), Mahad (Raigad), Khed and Chiplun (Ratnagiri), Kudal (Sindhudurg), Kolhapur, Sangli, and Satara.