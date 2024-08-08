Maharashtra Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall for Vidarbha for Next 48 Hours; Yellow Alert for Several Districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall in Maharashtra's Vidarbha district for next 48 hours. Heavy to moderate rainfall over to the eastern half of Marathwada today and shrink in space and intensity thereafter.

The weather department issued a yellow alert for several districts predicting thunderstorms accompanied with lightning,

light to moderate rainfall & gusty winds (30-40kmph) at isolated places. Yellow alert sounded for Raigad, Ratnagiri, Dehule, Jalgaon, Nasik, Ahmednagar, Pune, Satara, Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed, Amravati, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Nagpur and Wardha districts today.

Mumbai Weather Forecast

The city is likely to experience light to moderate spells of rain over the next 24 hours. Temperatures are expected to remain pleasant, with a maximum of around 31 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 26 degrees Celsius.

Today, August 8, 2024

High Tide: 2:22 PM - 4.18 meters

Low Tide: 8:22 PM - 1.27 meters

Tomorrow, August 9, 2024

High Tide: 2:26 AM - 3.76 meters

Low Tide: 7:51 AM - 1.45 meters.