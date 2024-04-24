Maharashtra Weather Update: IMD Predicts Heavy Rainfall in South Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Khandesh

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over South Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Khandesh today. Temperatures are expected to be hot and humid along the Konkan coast.

The cyclonic circulation is very active from Central Maharashtra to Karnataka to Kerala. As a result, rain is expected in Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada on the 24th and 25th. The wind speed is likely to be 30 to 50 mph this time.



A yellow alert of hot temperatures has been issued in Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts today.

Rain warnings have been issued in Sangli, Solapur, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Latur, Dharashiv, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, and Yavatmal districts.

