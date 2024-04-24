Pune Weather Update: Temperatures Soar to 41 Degrees Celsius, IMD Predicts Prolonged Heatwave Until April 30

Pune is set to grapple with ongoing heatwave conditions, with daytime temperatures persisting between 39 to 41.0 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The Koregaon area stands out as the hottest spot in Pune, reaching a maximum temperature of 41.0 degrees Celsius on April 23. The IMD's forecast indicates that maximum temperatures will fluctuate between 40.0 and 38.0 degrees Celsius, accompanied by a partly cloudy sky until April 30.

In the NDA region, April 23 saw a peak temperature of 39.7 degrees Celsius. Projections indicate that temperatures will persist between 39.0 to 38.0 degrees Celsius until April 30. Additionally, the Lohegaon Airport area, ranking as the second hottest locale, experienced a maximum temperature of 40.5 degrees Celsius on April 23. Anticipated temperatures in this region are expected to range from 39.0 to 40.0 degrees Celsius, accompanied by partly cloudy skies, lasting until April 30.

Also Read| Navi Mumbai Weather Forecast: Maximum Temperature Set To Hit 36 Degrees Celsius Today

The Pashan and Shivajinagar region ranged between 39.0 degrees Celsius on April 23 while the IMD forecast suggests the temperature to stay stable till April 30.