Maharashtra Weather Update: IMD predicts rainfall in these cities from March 4-6

The climate in the state has been undergoing major changes over the past few days. In the morning it is cold, and in the afternoon it is sunny. Similarly, the Met Department has predicted rain at some places in Maharashtra from tomorrow, i.e., from March 4 to 6.

The Met Department has predicted heavy rainfall in some parts of the state. Cloudy conditions prevailed in some areas in early March. Due to easterly winds and north-south cloud conditions, rain is expected in some parts of the state.

The Met Department has said that rain may occur at isolated places in North Maharashtra from Saturday and in Vidarbha on Sunday and Monday. Light showers and thundershowers are predicted for Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, and Nashik on Saturday and Sunday, according to the India Meteorological Department. Ahmednagar and Pune districts are likely to witness light showers on Sunday and Monday.