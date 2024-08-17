Maharashtra weather update: IMD Warns of Prolonged Dry Spell Until End of August

Maharashtra has been experincing dry spell from past one week and as per the IMD report this will remain same till August end. On Friday met department announced that four subdivisions of Maharashtra are experiencing dry conditions, a situation that is expected to persist until August 22. The likelihood of a significant monsoon revival before then remains low.

According to a Times of India report, weather forecasting department head Medha Khole said, “All four subdivisions of Maharashtra are experiencing dry conditions, a situation that is expected to persist until August 22. The likelihood of a significant monsoon revival before then remains low.”

Khole explained that the projected northerly to northwesterly trajectory of weather systems is not conducive to generating rainfall over Maharashtra. "The absence of an offshore trough and a weak pressure gradient over the west coast have reduced the strength of monsoon winds, resulting in minimal moisture incursion from the Arabian Sea,” she said.

The IMD’s Extended Range Forecast (ERF) for the period after August 22 suggests a potential increase in rainfall activity. “However, this increase is not expected to be a dramatic revival similar to previous intense episodes. While isolated to scattered light rainfall may occur across all four subdivisions, widespread or intense rainfall is improbable until August 22,” Khole noted.

The ERF for August 22-29 predicts improved rainfall prospects for parts of Maharashtra, with a positive rainfall anomaly expected. Although this period is likely to see better rainfall distribution and intensity compared to the current week, it is not anticipated to mark a significant monsoon revival.

Commenting on broader monsoon patterns, Khole said, “For the week ending August 22, significant rainfall is expected over north India, east India, and south Kerala. A circulation developing near Kerala, close to the Arabian Sea, is likely to result in substantial rainfall activity over Kerala. Concurrently, the low-pressure system is expected to positively influence rainfall in northwest India.”

She added, “Currently, the monsoon is active over parts of northwest India, including Rajasthan, Punjab, and Haryana. However, it remains weak over central India (including Maharashtra), north peninsular India, the entire west coast (including Gujarat), and northeast India.”