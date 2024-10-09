Maharashtra Weather Update: Light Rain and Thundershowers Expected from October 9 to 13

Maharashtra is expected to experience light rain with isolated thundershowers from Wednesday, October 9, through Sunday, 13 th October . The most significant precipitation is forecasted for Wednesday and Thursday. Over the two days, rain is expected in 11 districts across Vidarbha. On Thursday and Friday, moderate rain may impact 10 districts, including Khandesh, Nashik, Nagar, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, and Solapur. Meanwhile, the Konkan and Marathwada regions, including Mumbai, are likely to see only minor rain and isolated thundershowers.

Returning rainfall that has affected Nandurbar for the past four days may shift to interior parts of Maharashtra by Oct. 10. While the overall rainfall during this five-day period is anticipated to be light, it could create a hard crust on the ground, known as “dhotpani.” Today’s rain in Konkan and Marathwada is considered minor. However, the weather is expected to be cloudy throughout the state during the second half of October, particularly from Kojagiri Poornima to Narak Chaturdashi (Oct. 15-31), with moderate rain and chances of thunder and lightning.

The forecast also indicates a potential for a second round of rain during the last week of October, particularly from Oct. 22-26, with the possibility of extending into the first week of November. Farmers should be cautious, as these rains could damage flowering vineyards and shoots in Pongya orchards. Recently sown harbara and standing red onion plants, along with newly planted summer gavathi crops, may also be adversely affected. It is advised that farmers delay planting new winter gavathi hula until after Oct. 12-13, as any subsequent minor rain is not expected to pose a significant risk.