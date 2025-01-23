Maharashtra Weather Update: Maximum Temperature Rises by 1-3 Degrees Celsius, Further Increase Likely in 48 Hours

Dry winds have been active across the state for the past two days, majorly impacting the weather. A western cyclone has developed over Punjab and neighboring regions, while cyclonic winds are affecting Rajasthan and adjoining areas. Central Maharashtra has recorded above-normal temperatures, with the maximum temperature rising by 1-3 degrees Celsius. A further increase of 2-3 degrees Celsius is expected in the next 48 hours.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), cyclonic winds have developed over Rajasthan, Punjab, and adjoining areas, leading to strong winds in the western region. This has impacted the cold conditions in the state, causing constant fluctuations in temperature.

On Wednesday (January 22), the minimum temperature was recorded in Marathwada and Madhya Maharashtra. Most places witnessed a rise in minimum temperatures, ranging between 16-20 degrees Celsius.

