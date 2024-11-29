Maharashtra Weather Update: Milder Cold Forecasted, Light Rain and Cloudy Weather Predicted Till December 19

Due to a low-pressure area formed in the Bay of Bengal, the state is experiencing gradual increases in minimum temperatures, with cloudy weather and light rain expected for the next three weeks, from November 28 to December 19. Meteorologists predict that this weather pattern will keep the cold mild during this period.

While the state had been experiencing severe cold over the past four to five days, the low-pressure system has brought in evaporative winds, leading to light rain between November 28 and 30. This will likely reduce the cold once again, with the minimum temperature expected to rise above average. Since November 23, the minimum temperature has already increased by two to three degrees, signaling a shift towards milder conditions.

The cold wave from the north has begun to affect the Konkan coast, leading to a noticeable drop in temperatures. Both maximum and minimum temperatures have decreased, making the nights feel much colder. The cold weather is expected to persist in the coastal areas throughout this week, with further drops in temperature predicted by the Meteorological Department.

In rural and remote areas of Ratnagiri district, the cold has become particularly evident, with the maximum temperature recorded at 19°C. The mornings are especially chilly, although temperatures rise slightly after 10 a.m., the cold still lingers, adding to the overall chilly atmosphere.