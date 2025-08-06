Maharashtra Weather Update: Moderate to Heavy Rain Likely from August 8; Check Full Forecast Here

Maharashtra Weather Forecast: Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected across several parts of Maharashtra from Friday, August 8, 2025. According to the forecast, Vidarbha and the Konkan region are expected to receive widespread rain throughout the second week of August, from August 8 to 15. In Madhya Maharashtra, rain is likely on August 8 and 9. However, in Marathwada, moderate to heavy rainfall is expected over the next three days, from Wednesday to Friday (August 6 to 8).

The districts likely to be more affected include Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Ahilyanagar, Pune, Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Solapur, Beed, Dharashiv, Latur, Parbhani, Nanded, Hingoli, Wardha, Nagpur, Bhandara, Gondia, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur and Yavatmal.

Meanwhile, a rise in daytime temperatures has been observed in several parts of the state. Maximum temperatures in Vidarbha, Jalgaon, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and eastern parts of Nashik and Pune districts are reported to be 3 to 4 degrees Celsius above average. Daytime temperatures in these areas are currently ranging between 32 and 33 degrees Celsius.