Maharashtra Weather Update: Temperatures Drop Across State, Cold Wave Expected Till December 1 - Check Details Here

Cold winds from North India, combined with strong eastward winds, have brought a dip in temperatures across Maharashtra. These winds, blowing at speeds of 25-30 km/h up to an altitude of 1.5 km, are being pushed into the state, resulting in a continued chill.

Currently, regions like Jammu and Kashmir, Leh-Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Sikkim, which lie in the temperate zone of the northern latitudes, are experiencing strong westerly winds from the jet stream. These winds, blowing at speeds of 275 km/h at an altitude of 12.5 km above sea level, are contributing to the ongoing cold wave in the state. Additionally, the regular passage of western disturbances over North India is intensifying the chill.

According to weather forecasts, this cold wave is expected to persist for the next five days, likely continuing until Sunday, December 1st. There may even be a slight increase in the cold over this period.

Current Maximum and Minimum Temperatures:

Throughout Maharashtra, except for Mumbai and Konkan, afternoon maximum temperatures are around 28°C and minimum temperatures at 12°C. These readings are 2-4°C lower than average for this time of year. In districts such as Nandurbar, Dhule, Jalgaon, Nashik, Nagpur, Pune, Latur, Nanded, Parbhani, Hingoli, Yavatmal, Gondia, Bhandara, and Akola, minimum temperatures have dropped to between 10-13°C. Mumbai and Konkan are experiencing maximum temperatures of 30°C and minimum temperatures of around 14°C.

Although there is a possibility of a low-pressure system developing into a cyclone near Kanyakumari, it is unlikely to affect Maharashtra. Farmers in the state need not worry about cyclones or heavy rainfall as there is no expected impact from this system in Maharashtra.