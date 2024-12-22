Maharashtra Winter Session: 17 Bills Passed, Devendra Fadnavis Unveils Development Plans for Vidarbha & Marathwada
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 22, 2024 07:56 AM2024-12-22T07:56:38+5:302024-12-22T07:57:36+5:30
During the winter session of the Maharashtra Legislature in Nagpur, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis outlined a comprehensive plan for ...
During the winter session of the Maharashtra Legislature in Nagpur, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis outlined a comprehensive plan for the development of Vidarbha and Marathwada, focusing on irrigation, industries, river-linking projects, and infrastructure. A blueprint for a balanced and progressive Maharashtra was also presented.
The session saw the passage of 17 bills after detailed discussions. Notably, the Public Safety Bill was referred to a joint committee to ensure all stakeholders could provide their inputs.
Following the session's adjournment, CM Fadnavis held a press conference on the legislature premises, emphasizing his government’s commitment to farmers, citizens, and regional development. Budgetary provisions of ₹35,788 crore were allocated to continue flagship schemes such as the Mukhyamantri Baliraja Mofat Veej Yojana and Mukhyamantri Mazi Ladki Bahin Yojana.
Additionally, ₹165 crore in assistance was provided to 55,000 orange farmers affected by natural calamities, along with bonuses for cotton growers and record soybean procurement, which will continue until January 12.Open in app