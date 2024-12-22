Maharashtra Winter Session: 17 Bills Passed, Devendra Fadnavis Unveils Development Plans for Vidarbha & Marathwada

During the winter session of the Maharashtra Legislature in Nagpur, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis outlined a comprehensive plan for the development of Vidarbha and Marathwada, focusing on irrigation, industries, river-linking projects, and infrastructure. A blueprint for a balanced and progressive Maharashtra was also presented.

The session saw the passage of 17 bills after detailed discussions. Notably, the Public Safety Bill was referred to a joint committee to ensure all stakeholders could provide their inputs.

Following the session's adjournment, CM Fadnavis held a press conference on the legislature premises, emphasizing his government’s commitment to farmers, citizens, and regional development. Budgetary provisions of ₹35,788 crore were allocated to continue flagship schemes such as the Mukhyamantri Baliraja Mofat Veej Yojana and Mukhyamantri Mazi Ladki Bahin Yojana.

Additionally, ₹165 crore in assistance was provided to 55,000 orange farmers affected by natural calamities, along with bonuses for cotton growers and record soybean procurement, which will continue until January 12.