Maharashtra Winter Session: MVA leaders stage protest to demand farm loan waiver

On the first day of the Winter Session of Maharashtra legislature, the Opposition staged a protest at Vidhan Bhavan, advocating for a farm loan waiver, bonuses on paddy crops, and an increase in the minimum support prices (MSP) for cotton and soybean.

Senior leaders from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), including the Shiv Sena (UBT), the Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP, and Congress, protested by chanting slogans against the government while holding garlands made of orange and cotton. Their demands included urgent relief for farmers, encompassing a loan waiver, a bonus of Rs 1,000 on paddy crop, and higher minimum support prices (MSP) of Rs 14,000 and Rs 18,000 for cotton and soybean, respectively.

Other MVA leaders, including leader of opposition in legislative council Ambadas Danve, state Congress chief Nana Patole, NCP leaders Jayant Patil and Anil Deshmukh, and Congress’ Ashok Chavan and Balasaheb Thorat, also took part in the demonstration. Danve said farmers have been severely impacted due to unseasonal rains and hailstorms and demanded a loan waiver for them.