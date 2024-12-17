Maharashtra Winter Update: IMD Forecasts Chilly Conditions, Cold Wave to Last Until December 18

Maharashtra is currently experiencing a significant drop in temperatures, with cold winds blowing in from Bhilali, Chhattisgarh. These winds, traveling approximately 1.5 kilometers above the ground, have brought a noticeable chill to the state. According to the IMD, several regions are experiencing cold wave-like conditions as temperatures plummet below seasonal averages.

Minimum Temperatures Recorded on Tuesday Morning:

As of 5:30 AM on Tuesday, December 17, the minimum temperatures in degrees Celsius across various locations in Maharashtra were as follows:

Alibaug: 13.7°C (-4.8 below normal)

Ratnagiri: 15.3°C (-4.1 below normal)

Dahanu: 14.9°C (-3.6 below normal)

Mumbai Santacruz: 15°C (-3 below normal)

Ahilyanagar: 5.6°C (-4.5 below normal)

Nashik: 8°C (-3.5 below normal)

Pune: 8°C (-3 below normal)

Satara: 9.1°C (-3.3 below normal)

Nanded: 8.6°C (-4 below normal)

Parbhani: 9.4°C (-3.2 below normal)

Dharashiv: 10.2°C (-3 below normal)

Nagpur: 8.2°C (-3.8 below normal)

Wardha: 9.5°C (-3.3 below normal)

These readings reflect a marked decline in temperatures across the state, with some areas experiencing a sharper dip than others. Cities like Ahilyanagar, Nanded, and Nagpur have seen temperatures fall significantly below their typical seasonal norms.

Also Read: Cyclone Chido Live Tracker Map on Windy: Hundreds Feared Dead in Mayotte As Cyclonic Storm Hit Indian Ocean; Check Real-Time Status

Cold Wave to Persist till December 18.

The current cold wave is expected to continue until Wednesday, December 18. Residents are advised to brace for chilly mornings and evenings, with daytime temperatures remaining relatively cool. However, Starting Thursday, December 19, temperatures are projected to rise gradually over the next 10 days. Both daytime highs and nighttime lows are expected to increase, bringing some relief from the cold. However, this warming trend might result in milder weather during the Christmas season, as the usual intense cold is unlikely to persist.

Another Cold Wave Expected Around New Year’s

As the year draws to a close, another cold wave is anticipated to hit Maharashtra starting Sunday, December 29. Temperatures are likely to drop again, creating chilly conditions around New Year’s celebrations. Despite the fluctuations in temperature, the IMD predicts dry weather with no rain expected in the state during this period.