Maharashtra Winter Weather Alert: Cold Wave Sweeps State, Temperatures Likely To Drop Below 10 Degree Celsius In Many Areas

After a long battle of sever heat and rainfall, Maharashtra is all set to experience the cold wave. Many parts of the state have seen a significant drop in temperature and are currently experiencing a severe cold snap. The Met department has predicted that this temperature will further drop in the minimum temperature in the next two days.

The temperature may drop by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius. Due to this, the minimum temperature in some places is expected to fall below 10 degrees. The lowest temperature in the state has been recorded in Ahilyanagar at 11.7. The cold weather is increasing in the state due to the flow of cold winds from the north. From today (24th), the minimum temperature in the state is likely to go up or down by 1 to 2 degrees. However, the cold weather is likely to continue in the northern districts.

Also Read: Ladki Bahin Yojana Installment Update: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Rs 2100 Payout

The minimum temperature in the state is fluctuating, and on Saturday (23rd), the minimum temperature was recorded at 12-13 degrees in some places in Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Vidarbha. These include Ahilyanagar 12.4, Jalgaon 12.8, Nashik 12.9, Gondia 12.5. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature is being recorded below 30 degrees in many places in Maharashtra.

Minimum temperature in the state