Ladki Bahin Yojana Installment Update: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Rs 2100 Payout

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has acknowledged the significant impact of the 'Mukhya Mantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana' scheme on the outcome of the recent Maharashtra Assembly elections. Introduced by Finance Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar during the monsoon session of the Legislative Assembly in July 2024, the scheme provided eligible women with Rs 1,500 per month. So far, five installments amounting to Rs 7,500 have been credited to beneficiaries' accounts ahead of the elections.

During the campaign, the Mahayuti coalition’s manifesto pledged to increase the monthly amount to Rs 2,100 if re-elected. Following their resounding victory, securing 235 out of 288 seats, the coalition is set to form the government, and women across the state are eagerly awaiting the sixth installment under the scheme. Questions remain over whether the next payout will be Rs 1,500 or Rs 2,100.

Eknath Shinde on Ladki Bahin Yojana Rs 2100 Payout

Addressing women officials and workers of the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced the increase. He stated, “As promised, the amount under this scheme will now be Rs 2,100. The Chief Minister's beloved Ladki Bahin Yojana has become a resounding success, spreading joy among beneficiaries while leaving opponents in fear.”

Shinde interacted with women activists and ordinary women, thanking them for their support in the elections. He remarked, “The decision you made at the polls has been a massive success, and we have achieved a landslide victory. Journalists often asked me how many seats we would win. I confidently told them we would secure a majority—and you gave us more than that!”

Women’s Demand for Shinde as CM

During the event, Shiv Sena women workers voiced their support for Shinde’s continued leadership, chanting slogans such as:

“Eknath Shinde must be the Chief Minister for the next five years!”

“Bless the women, let Eknath Shinde rule again!”

“Ida Pida Talu De, Ladkya Bhavcha Rajya Yuu De!”

Shinde expressed his gratitude, saying, “Chief Minister Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana became a super hit in the state. We started this scheme to bring two moments of happiness in our life, to support our family. Heartfelt thanks to all you sisters for your strong support to Mahayuti. It was humbly mentioned on this occasion that you can be assured that this brother will always stand firmly by your side..” The Mahayuti coalition is expected to formally announce the timeline for the next instalment of the scheme shortly.