Maharashtra Winter Weather Update: Temperature Likely to Drop 10°C in Pune, Cold Conditions Predicted Overall State

The state of Maharashtra is experiencing fluctuations in temperature. Over the past two to three days, the temperature has dropped from 12°C to 10°C in various areas. On Monday (Nov 25), the Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Agricultural University in Parbhani recorded a temperature of 9.6°C, the lowest of the season so far. Pune also recorded 10°C in the NDA area on the same day.

According to the Meteorological Department, these fluctuations in temperature are expected to continue in several parts of the state. Some areas are likely to experience an increase in cold conditions. Changes in atmospheric pressure over the state are contributing to this variability in winter temperatures. Further, colder conditions are predicted in the coming days.

Minimum Temperatures Recorded in Maharashtra:

Pune: 12.1°C

Jalgaon: 12.4°C

Kolhapur: 16.7°C

Mahabaleshwar: 12.0°C

Nashik: 12.0°C

Sangli: 15.7°C

Solapur: 15.6°C

Mumbai: 23.0°C

Parbhani: 12.7°C

Nagpur: 13.0°C